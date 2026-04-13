Football | National

Multimedia Group Limited unveils innovative programming for World Cup 2026

Source: JoySports  
  13 April 2026 10:28am
JoySports
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The Multimedia Group Limited has announced a comprehensive and multi-platform programming lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to deliver extensive coverage of the expanded 48-team tournament.

The special programming will bring together a team of seven sports journalists - Nathaniel Attoh, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, Daniel Koranteng, Razak Musbau, Haruna Mubarak, Karim Benin Abdul Karim and Victor Atsu Tamakloe - to drive coverage across television and radio platforms.

At the centre of the rollout is a weekday broadcast scheduled from June 11, airing from 10:00am to 12:00pm on JoyPrime.

The programme will focus on key developments surrounding the tournament, including breaking news, in-depth analysis, team preparations, player performances, and major talking points.

Adding to the coverage package is a daily segment titled World Cup Minute, hosted by Daniel Koranteng.

The short-form update will run every weekday during the tournament on both Joy 99.7 FM and Hitz 103.9 FM.

Meanwhile, 'Destination 2026' shows are already airing as build-up for the global showpiece.

On Friday at 6:00pm, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai and Razak Musbau provide a deeper weekly review of World Cup action and narratives while Victor Atsu Tamakloe handles radio version on Joy FM (99.7) every Thursday at 8:00pm.

The initiative is designed to ensure audiences receive continuous and detailed coverage across multiple platforms throughout the tournament period.

The programmes form part of Joy Sports’ broader commitment to delivering extensive and engaging coverage of global sporting events.

With the 2026 tournament set to feature an expanded format and heightened global interest, the Multimedia Group says its programming will provide fans with consistent insight and analysis as the world’s biggest football event unfolds.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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