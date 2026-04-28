Football | National

My engagement and motivation helped Black Stars’ World Cup push – Kofi Adams

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  28 April 2026 5:56pm
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The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has attributed the improved performance of Ghana’s national teams, including the Black Stars, to sustained engagement and motivation from his office.

Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the Minister explained that his approach went beyond administrative oversight, focusing instead on direct interaction with players and technical teams.

According to him, his involvement was not limited to the Black Stars but extended to other national teams, including the Black Queens.

“It was engagement. And I didn’t just do it for the Black Stars, I did it for most of our national teams, including the Black Queens,” he said.

Mr Adams noted that his consistent presence at training camps helped boost morale, revealing that members of the Black Queens had acknowledged his level of involvement as unprecedented.

“Those who had been in the Black Queens team for some time told me that they had really not gone for any competition that the Minister showed a lot of interest in, as I did, visiting them even in the training camp,” he stated.

He explained that such engagement plays a crucial role in motivating players and aligning expectations between the teams and the public.

“It’s a matter of motivation, let them know you appreciate what they are doing and let them also get the feedback from the people, and together you will find the middle level to meet each other,” he said.

The Minister added that while players must understand the expectations of Ghanaians, the public must also be encouraged to support the teams consistently.

“You also have to let the team understand that this is the expectation of the people,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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