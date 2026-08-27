National Cathedral is a wonderful idea but was badly implemented – Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has described the idea of constructing a National Cathedral for Ghana’s Christian community as a “wonderful” initiative, although he believes the project was poorly implemented.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga said there was nothing inherently wrong with the state having a national place of worship for Christians.

The Bawku Central MP noted that Ghana is a deeply religious country, despite being constitutionally recognised as a secular state.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with the idea, but I think it was a good idea that was badly implemented,” he said. Mr Ayariga also disclosed that he had concerns about the location selected for the project.

He, however, said if approved as Minister, he would engage the leadership of the Christian community to determine whether they still wanted the project completed.

“If they want to still have it, I will engage with the President, and if it is his wish, I will mobilise funds for its construction,” he assured the Committee.

Forensic report on National Cathedral is ready, undergoing review

Meanwhile, the long-awaited forensic audit report into the National Cathedral project has been completed and submitted to the Attorney General for review.

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed in August that the forensic audit was commissioned after an earlier audit by Deloitte and Touche uncovered financial irregularities but did not establish the full extent of the issues or identify those responsible.

“Deloitte and Touche audited the financial reports of the National Cathedral, which revealed financial irregularities, but it didn’t tell all the issues,” he said.

He explained that the government subsequently commissioned a forensic examination to determine who was responsible for the irregularities and whether the transactions in question were lawful.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.