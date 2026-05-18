Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful Awentami Paul Afoko has donated 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000 to support the construction of an ultramodern NPP Northern Regional office.
The donation followed a direct appeal by regional executives during a consultative meeting in Tamale, where they stressed that a permanent and well-equipped party office would be crucial to strengthening the party and rebuilding its influence in the region.
The planned multipurpose facility is expected to enhance party structures and improve operational activities across the Northern Region ahead of the 2028 general elections.
Presenting the donation on behalf of Afoko, Dr. Akisibadek Alekz Afoko urged party supporters to rally behind Afoko’s bid for National Chairman, arguing that his leadership could help the NPP reclaim power from the NDC in 2028.
Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, is campaigning on a “3R” agenda — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture.
Receiving the donation on behalf of Regional Chairman Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama described the support as timely.
He said the contribution would help push the regional office project closer to completion and encouraged Afoko to continue supporting the party’s efforts toward its 2028 electoral ambitions.
Latest Stories
-
Mining, ownership and development: The questions we must honestly ask ourselves
42 minutes
-
Franklin Cudjoe urges discipline in implementation of IMF PCI programme
50 minutes
-
Northern Region NPP office project: Afoko donates 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000
53 minutes
-
Mpraeso MP donates GH₵50k to market women after relocation concerns
56 minutes
-
Yeji Traditional Council to relocate residents for 24-hour economy market project
58 minutes
-
Haruna Mohammed defends Wontumi over Exim Bank loan Charges
1 hour
-
Gov’t commits to fully recapitalising Bank of Ghana by 2032
1 hour
-
NAIMOS cracks down on illegal mining, arrests Chinese national on Offin River
1 hour
-
FDA explains why banned Turkey Tail still finds its way onto Ghanaian markets
1 hour
-
Lawrence Tetteh urges united action to drive sustainable national transformation
1 hour
-
Lordina Mahama assures Makola traders of fair process in redevelopment exercise
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin condemns Abronye DC’s detention as ‘constitutional wrong’
1 hour
-
Journalists trained on UPR reporting ahead of Ghana’s 2027 Review
1 hour
-
TVET isn’t a reserve for the academically dumb – Director
2 hours
-
Ghana seeks $53.3bn to implement 10-year climate action plan
2 hours