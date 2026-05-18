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Northern Region NPP office project: Afoko donates 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000

Source: adomonline.com  
  18 May 2026 6:18am
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New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful Awentami Paul Afoko has donated 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000 to support the construction of an ultramodern NPP Northern Regional office.

The donation followed a direct appeal by regional executives during a consultative meeting in Tamale, where they stressed that a permanent and well-equipped party office would be crucial to strengthening the party and rebuilding its influence in the region.

The planned multipurpose facility is expected to enhance party structures and improve operational activities across the Northern Region ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Presenting the donation on behalf of Afoko, Dr. Akisibadek Alekz Afoko urged party supporters to rally behind Afoko’s bid for National Chairman, arguing that his leadership could help the NPP reclaim power from the NDC in 2028.

Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, is campaigning on a “3R” agenda — Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Regional Chairman Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama described the support as timely.

He said the contribution would help push the regional office project closer to completion and encouraged Afoko to continue supporting the party’s efforts toward its 2028 electoral ambitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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