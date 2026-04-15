NPA slashes Fuel Price Floor for April 16 window; petrol now GH¢13.27, diesel at GH¢16.10

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has set a new minimum price floor for petroleum products for the April 16, 2026, window.

This is based on what Joy Business has picked up from the industry.

Under the revised price floor, petrol has been reduced marginally to GH¢13.27 from GH¢13.30 as announced on April 1. This indicates about 3 pesewas cut per litre for the price window.

Diesel, on the other hand, has recorded the biggest reduction among the various petroleum products, going down to GH¢16.10 per litre from GH¢17.10.

This indicates that it has gone down by 1.0 cedi, the biggest fall in recent times.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), however, has been adjusted upward marginally to GH¢10.79, from its previous quote of GH¢10.71.

The new minimum price floor should mean that “As per the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG), all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are entreated to comply with the above price floors for the window under consideration.”

These prices, as Joy Business understand exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), as well as the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs) and the marketers’ and dealers’ margins of OMCs and LPGMCs.

This indicates that the various Oil Marketing Companies will now have the right to determine the final price of the product at the pumps. “These will be independently determined by the companies as pertains under the PPPG.”

Implications

It is not clear whether the NPA factored in the expected review in margins that the Energy Ministry has approved for the industry.

However, Joy Business is learning that based on the current prices on the global market, prices should have gone up higher than what has been announced.

The reduction in some of the margins will help cushion some consumers.

This recent development means no OMC or LPG Marketing Company will be permitted to sell below the approved price floors from 16 April to 1st May, 2026.

Once additional levies, margins and operational charges are factored in, consumers are expected to pay significantly more at the pumps from April 16, 2026.











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