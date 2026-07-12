NPP alleges arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye by EOCO, demands his immediate release

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged that officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with the assistance of officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, arrested one of its communications team members, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, and is demanding his immediate release.

The claim was made by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

However, MyJoyOnline cannot independently verify the claim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrest. At the time of publication, EOCO had not issued any official statement on the matter, and the reasons for the alleged arrest remain unclear.

According to Mr Kodua, Mr Aboagye was allegedly arrested at the airport and taken into EOCO custody.

"Officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with the help of Immigration officers, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the airport and took him into custody. Since then, they have denied his lawyers access, and his whereabouts are not disclosed, with no charges proffered," he wrote.

Mr Aboagye, who recently declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Officer of the NPP, has also been one of the party's outspoken communicators.

In his post, the NPP General Secretary alleged that the incident was politically motivated.

"Let us be clear about what this is. It is not law enforcement. It is intimidation," he stated.

Mr Kodua further argued that Mr Aboagye had been an outspoken critic of the government.

"Dennis Miracles Aboagye is one of the loudest and most effective critics of this government. He has asked hard questions about galamsey. He has challenged this administration's record. He announced his candidacy for a leadership position in our party only hours ago. And now he sits in EOCO custody," he wrote.

The party is demanding that EOCO either release Mr Aboagye immediately or put him before a competent court if there are grounds for prosecution.

"That EOCO release Dennis Miracles Aboagye immediately, or charge him and put him before a court of competent jurisdiction as the Constitution requires," the statement said.

The NPP also called for what it described as unrestricted access to legal representation and family members.

"That he be granted unrestricted access to his lawyers and his family, without further delay. Article 14(2) of the 1992 Constitution is not a suggestion," Mr Kodua wrote.

The party further accused the government of targeting members of the opposition through state institutions.

"That this government end the pattern of politically motivated invitations, arrests and detentions targeted at members of the New Patriotic Party," he stated.

Addressing EOCO directly, Mr Kodua added: "We say to EOCO and to those directing it: institutions of state are not private weapons. Ghanaians are watching, and Ghana's institutions will outlive this government."

He also urged party supporters to remain calm while the matter unfolds.

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