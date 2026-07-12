NPP Bantama constituency elections resume after disruption by unidentified men

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reconvened its Bantama constituency executives election following the disruption of the process on Saturday by a group of unidentified men.

The election, held at the Kumasi Cultural Centre to elect new constituency executives, was halted midway when the men stormed the venue, destroyed ballot materials and caused panic among delegates and party officials.

One person sustained injuries to the leg during the melee, while three others were arrested by police.

The incident raised fresh concerns about political vigilantism and its threat to internal party democracy.

In response to such incident, security has been increased at the venue for the election. Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the party’s National Security Taskforce have been stationed at all entry and exit points to ensure order.

JoyNews has learnt that a court injunction has been placed on the Bantama constituency election. As a result, the Electoral Commission is not overseeing the ongoing process.

Delegates turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in an atmosphere described as calm compared to Saturday's chaos.

Speaking to journalists, the incumbent Constituency Organiser, Nana Boakye Danquah, popularly known as Nana B, said the regional election committee authorized the ongoing election process after reviewing Saturday’s events.

“The regional executives are supervising this election directly. We had to act swiftly because our constitution demands that we have executives in place to continue party work,” he said.

He disclosed that over 1,800 delegates are expected to vote to elect a new set of constituency executives, insisting that the ongoing election has been peaceful.

Nana B condemned the violence that marred Saturday's election and called on party members to uphold the tenets of democracy.

“The violence that happened yesterday, where one person was injured and three were arrested, should not be entertained in the NPP. We are a democratic party and we must not allow thuggery to derail our internal processes,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that despite the setback, the party would emerge stronger and united ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Our focus now is to mobilize more votes for our flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and to win power for the NPP in 2028,” he added.

In a show of commitment, Kwabena Agyei, the delegate who was injured in the leg during disruption was present at the voting centre on crutches to cast his vote.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said he is still recovering after receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following the incident.

Despite the pain, he said he decided to turn up to exercise his franchise.

“I’m not feeling all that better, but because of the betterment of the NPP in Bantama, I had to come and vote. This party means a lot to us.”

His presence drew applause from other delegates, many of whom described it as a symbol of resilience.

However, the process has not been without controversy. Some delegates and party members who oppose the reconduct of the election have placed curses on colleagues they accuse of participating in what they describe as an illegitimate exercise.

The aggrieved members argue that proceeding with the polls despite the alleged injunction undermines due process and party regulations.

The outcome of the election is expected to determine the new leadership structure for Bantama, a constituency the NPP considers a stronghold.

Party observers say how the new executives manage unity and grassroots mobilization will be critical as the party prepares for 2028.

The Bantama situation adds to ongoing discussions within the NPP about strengthening internal security and dispute resolution mechanisms ahead of future internal elections.

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