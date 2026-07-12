NPP constituency primaries: Bantama voting centre declared crime scene following disturbances

The voting centre for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives election in Bantama, Ashanti Region, has been declared a crime scene after a violent disturbance disrupted the electoral process on Saturday, July 11.

The incident occurred at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, where voting was underway.

According to sources, the internal election was reportedly the subject of a court injunction.

Despite the alleged legal order, some party executives are said to have proceeded with the election without the involvement of the Electoral Commission.

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested three individuals who allegedly stormed the polling centre, destroyed ballot boxes and ballot papers, and physically assaulted election officials supervising the process.

One election officer sustained a foot injury during the attack and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the violence, police have declared the venue a crime scene to facilitate investigations into the incident.

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