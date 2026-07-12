NPP constituency primaries: Bantama voting centre declared crime scene following disturbances

Audio By Carbonatix
The voting centre for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives election in Bantama, Ashanti Region, has been declared a crime scene after a violent disturbance disrupted the electoral process on Saturday, July 11.
The incident occurred at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, where voting was underway.
According to sources, the internal election was reportedly the subject of a court injunction.
Despite the alleged legal order, some party executives are said to have proceeded with the election without the involvement of the Electoral Commission.
Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested three individuals who allegedly stormed the polling centre, destroyed ballot boxes and ballot papers, and physically assaulted election officials supervising the process.
One election officer sustained a foot injury during the attack and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.
Following the violence, police have declared the venue a crime scene to facilitate investigations into the incident.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
6 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
8 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
15 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
16 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
20 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
32 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
38 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours