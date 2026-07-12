NPP elects new constituency executives in Suame

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suame Constituency has elected a new set of constituency executives to lead the party's affairs following the party's nationwide constituency executive elections.

The polls formed part of the NPP's internal restructuring exercise held across the country over the weekend, with voting taking place at designated centres between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

While elections in some constituencies were affected by pending court cases and disputes over delegates' electoral albums, the process in Suame was completed successfully.

Patrick Owusu was elected Constituency Chairman to lead the newly constituted executive team.

Other executives elected include Kwadwo Genfi Mensah Gyimah as First Vice Chairman, Benjamin Nana Anfum as Second Vice Chairman, Pius Acheampong as Secretary, Bernard Kusi as Deputy Secretary, Yusif Hamid as Organiser, Abigail Osei Tawiah as Women's Organiser, Simon Anane as Youth Organiser, Odo Serwaa Anima Apau as Treasurer, Owusu Brempong Domfeh as Communications Officer, and Sulema Moro as NASARA Organiser.

The newly elected executives are expected to oversee the party's activities within the constituency, strengthen its grassroots structures and mobilise members ahead of future political engagements.

The constituency elections form part of the NPP's nationwide internal reorganisation aimed at renewing leadership at the local level and positioning the party for upcoming political activities.

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