NPP extends 2026 National Officers Elections filing deadline to August 29

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the deadline for filing nomination forms for the party’s 2026 National Officers Elections by two days.
Under the revised timetable, aspirants will now have from Sunday, August 23, to Saturday, August 29, 2026, to file their completed nomination forms.
The original filing deadline was Thursday, August 27.
In a statement issued on Friday, August 21, the NOEC said the decision was prompted by the significant level of interest in the upcoming elections.
As of Thursday, August 20, 44 aspirants had picked up nomination forms, with two days remaining before the close of the period for collecting the forms.
“The Committee considers it prudent to provide the additional time to facilitate an orderly filing process and to ensure that each aspirant is afforded adequate opportunity for the submission and verification of his or her nomination documents,” the statement said.
Vetting date unchanged
The Committee said the extension would not affect the commencement of vetting or other subsequent milestones on the election timetable.
Vetting of aspirants will therefore begin as scheduled on Monday, August 31 and run until Thursday, September 3.
The revised timetable is as follows:
- August 17–22: Opening and closing of nominations
- August 23–29: Filing of nomination forms
- August 31–September 3: Vetting of aspirants
- September 5: Publication of vetting results
- September 6–7: Appeals
- September 10: NEC/NC
- September 14: Notice of Poll
- October 3: Election of National Officers
The NOEC reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the elections in a fair, transparent, orderly and credible manner, with equal opportunity for all aspirants.
The Committee also appealed to aspirants, their supporters, party members, and the media to cooperate with the electoral process.
Aspirants are now expected to submit their completed nomination forms by Saturday, August 29, ahead of the commencement of vetting on August 31.
The NPP’s National Officers Elections are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026.
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