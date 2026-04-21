NPP to stage ‘Yen Suro Ahunahuna’ demo over alleged harassment of members

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to hold a demonstration in Sunyani on Wednesday, April 22, in protest against what it describes as the unjustified arrest of its members.

National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, confirmed the planned action during an interview on Citi FM on Monday, April 20.

He explained that the protest, dubbed the “Yen Suro Ahunahuna Demo”, is being organised by the party’s Sunyani East Constituency.

According to him, the decision to protest stems from what the party sees as a growing pattern of intimidation and attempts to criminalise free expression.

He warned that such developments pose a threat to Ghana’s democratic principles, stressing that the NPP would not be intimidated by what it believes are politically driven actions.

“Following a series of what we consider unwarranted arrests, the New Patriotic Party, through our Sunyani East Constituency, is organising a demonstration dubbed the ‘Yen Suro Ahunahuna Demo.”

"We are not afraid of these actions or the criminalisation of free speech. We believe that democracy is under attack,” he stated.

The planned demonstration follows the recent arrest of the NPP’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, widely known as Baba Amando, over allegations including offensive conduct and the publication of material likely to cause fear and panic.

He has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and released, pending further investigations.

The NPP maintains that the circumstances surrounding his arrest raise serious concerns about freedom of speech and says the protest will serve as a platform to resist what it describes as the harassment of its members.

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