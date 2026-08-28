NSMQ 2026: Achimota School retain seeded status, shut out Accra rivals

‎It was an all-Accra battle at the Main Auditorium, but Achimota School quickly showed they had no intention of letting their fellow city rivals disrupt their march to the quarter-finals.

The two-time champions came into the contest against Accra Girls’ and Accra High School with their seeded status at stake, and from the opening exchanges, they looked the more settled of the three schools.

Achimota started strongly and held the lead after the first round, with Accra Girls’ keeping the gap within reach while Accra High School struggled to match the pace. But Round Two gave the champions the opening they needed.

They pulled further clear, leaving both Accra Girls’ and Accra High with the difficult task of mounting a comeback against a school that was becoming increasingly comfortable at the top.

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‎The Problem of the Day did little to change the picture. Achimota and Accra Girls’ managed just one correct answer each, while Accra High School drew a blank. With the scores largely unchanged, Achimota returned to the contest still firmly in command, and their consistency began to put real pressure on the two challengers.

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‎Accra Girls’ managed to stay within striking distance for a while, but Achimota held the lead.By the fourth round, the two-time champions had stretched their advantage to a commanding margin, while Accra High School had been left fighting to stay in contention.

From there, the contest was increasingly about how much further Achimota could extend their lead rather than who would take first place.

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‎The contest ended with Achimota School scoring 56 points, comfortably ahead of Accra Girls’ 40 and Accra High School's 28.

The result preserves Achimota’s seeded status and sends the two-time champions into the quarter-finals, while the two fellow Accra contenders see their hopes of progressing further come to an end.

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