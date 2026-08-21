Education | National

NSMQ 2026: North East Region denied one-eighth stage as Kumasi High kicks out Nalerigu

Source: Michelle Lartey  
  21 August 2026 11:09am
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Nalerigu SHS and Jachie Pramso SHS have been sent packing from the National Science and Maths Quiz after falling short in a three-school preliminary contest at the SMS Auditorium, with Nalerigu’s return to the national stage ending at the first hurdle.

‎For Nalerigu, the result is particularly painful. The school had broken a three-year drought to return to the national stage after qualifying from the North East Region, but its 34 points were not enough to keep its campaign alive. Its elimination closes the chapter for the North East Region in this contest, with the region now without a school to compete for one of the 49 places in the One-Eighth Stage.

‎Kumasi High School on the other hand, took control of the contest from the opening round and finished on 45 points. It started with 14 points, moved to 20 in Round Two and reached 29 after Round Three.

A strong fourth round lifted its score to 42, before three more points in the final round confirmed its position at the top.

The result gives Kumasi High another opportunity to build on its past record in the competition. The school won the 2024 Ashanti Regional Championship after defeating Opoku Ware School and reached the One-Eighth Stage in 2025, where its run ended against Swedru Secondary School.

Jachie Pramso finished on 30 points, four points behind Nalerigu, bringing another preliminary-stage outing to an end.

‎Kumasi High now moves into the next stage of the competition with the chance to improve on last year’s run. For Nalerigu, however, a long-awaited return to the national stage has ended sooner than hoped, while Jachie Pramso will also have to wait for another opportunity next year.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer


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