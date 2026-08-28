Education | National

NSMQ 2026: Saviour SHS makes historic quarter-final appearance, snatches seed from SWESCO

Source: Michelle Lartey  
  28 August 2026 4:47pm
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‎Saviour SHS has made history by reaching the NSMQ quarterfinals for the first time, defeating seeded Swedru Secondary School and Kpando SHS in a tightly contested One-Eighth stage battle at the CNC Auditorium.

‎The Eastern region-based school, whose slogan “Hann mma” means “bring the light,” certainly brought the light to the competition, holding off a late surge from Kpando to finish just three points clear and send Swedru’s seeded status crashing.

‎Saviour came into the One-Eighth stage as runners-up from the preliminaries after losing to Chemu SHS in a tiebreaker, but they have now gone a step further than ever before in the competition.

They started strongly, leading with 17 points after the opening round, just two ahead of Kpando, while Swedru had 12.

‎That lead grew to four points in Round Two before Saviour began to pull away, reaching 29 points in Round Three as Kpando stayed on 23 and Swedru fell further behind on 16.

But the comfortable lead quickly became a fight for survival as Kpando mounted a spirited comeback in Round Four, closing the gap to just three points.

Saviour, however, held their ground, finishing with 45 points to Kpando’s 42, while Swedru ended on 26.

‎The victory not only gives Saviour SHS a historic first appearance in the quarterfinals, but also strips Swedru Secondary School of its seeded status.

‎From losing a preliminaries tiebreaker to Chemu SHS to standing among the final eight, Saviour SHS has turned a near miss into a landmark breakthrough.

‎The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine, and Coronation Insurance, and Academic City University

‎The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

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