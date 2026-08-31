NSMQ 2026: St. Augustine’s College reach third straight semifinal after seeing off Aburi Girls, St. John’s Grammar

St. Augustine’s College has continued its remarkable recent run in the National Science and Maths Quiz, reaching the semifinals for the third consecutive year after comfortably defeating Aburi Girls’ SHS and St. John’s Grammar School in the quarterfinals.

The two-time champions produced a commanding performance at the main auditorium, taking control from the second round and eventually finishing on 47 points, well ahead of St. John’s Grammar’s 27 and Aburi Girls’ 25.

The contest began on relatively even terms, with Aburi Girls’ and AUGUSCO both scoring 13 points in the opening round, while St. John’s Grammar had 11.

But the balance shifted dramatically in Round Two. Augusco produced a strong performance to surge to 30 points, opening a 15-point lead over St. John’s Grammar and a 16-point advantage over Aburi Girls’.

They maintained their commanding position through the Problem of the Day, despite failing to score on the challenge. St. John’s Grammar managed two points, while Aburi Girls’ scored one.

They then extended their lead to 40 points in Round Four, effectively putting the contest beyond the reach of their opponents.

St. John’s Grammar finished on 27 points and Aburi Girls’ on 25 after the final round, while AUGUSCO added seven points to end on 47 and seal their place in the semifinals.

The victory marks the third consecutive year St. Augustine’s College have reached the NSMQ semifinals, following their Grand Finale appearances in 2024 and 2025.

Their recent run has been particularly impressive. After reaching the semifinals in 2021 and 2022, AUGUSCO exited at the quarterfinal stage in 2023 before bouncing back to reach the 2024 Grand Finale, where they finished runners-up to Mfantsipim School.

They repeated that feat in 2025, again finishing as runners-up to the defending champions.

Their latest victory keeps alive their hopes of ending their two-year wait for the title and going one step further than their back-to-back runner-up finishes.

For Aburi Girls’, the defeat ends another impressive campaign. The school had reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year after making history in 2025 as the first all-girls school to reach that stage in the competition.

St. John’s Grammar also bowed out after an impressive run that saw them eliminate seeded Mpraeso SHS in the One-Eighth Stage.

With a third consecutive semifinal ticket secured, St. Augustine’s College are once again among the final contenders for the 2026 NSMQ crown. They face five-time champions, Prempeh College, and 2001 champions Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary in the semis.

SPONSORS’ ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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