NSMQ 2026: St. Hubert Sem edge Bright SHS in three-point thriller to book one-eighth spot

St. Hubert Seminary Senior High School (SHS) has secured a place in the One-Eighth Stage of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after holding off Bright SHS and Akwamuman SHS in a nerve-racking contest.

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‎St. Hubert Sem. SHS finished the contest with 51 points, edging Bright SHS by just three points, while Akwamuman SHS ended on 29 points.

Bright SHS started strongly in the opening round, taking the lead with 19 points. St. Hubert followed closely with 18 points, with Akwamuman on 15 points, leaving just four points between all three schools.

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The contest, however, quickly turned in St. Hubert’s favour as the school surged from 18 to 33 points to take a commanding lead, with Bright SHS on 19 points and Akwamuman on 17 points in Round Two, the Speed Race.

St. Hubert Sem. SHS stretched its lead in Round Three, scoring eight points compared to Bright’s seven and Akwamuman’s two.

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‎Bright SHS forced through the final stages but could not close the gap. By Round Four, St. Hubert Sem. SHS had 48 points, nine ahead of Bright SHS on 39 points, while Akwamuman had 29 points.

‎The final scores brought the contest much closer, with St. Hubert finishing on 51 points and Bright SHS on 48 points. Akwamuman SHS remained on 29 points to finish third.

‎The victory sends St. Hubert Seminary through to the One-Eighth Stage of the national championship race, continuing their strong run in the competition.

The school reached the quarter-finals in 2024 before bowing out at the One-Eighth Stage in 2025.

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‎Bright SHS, however, had something to celebrate after answering three of the four riddles in the GOIL Riddle Bonanza correctly, earning GH¢800.

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‎St. Hubert now hopes to go beyond last year’s One-Eighth Stage exit as they continue in the race for the 2026 NSMQ trophy.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer

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