Oscar Naasei earns high rating as Granada edge Cultural Leonesa

Oscar Naasei Oppong has been a regular presence for Granada in Spain

Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei delivered another composed performance as Granada secured a 1-0 victory over Cultural Leonesa, further strengthening their push for promotion.

Naasei, who started the match at right-back, played the full 90 minutes and showcased his versatility by shifting into central defence in the second half.

His ability to adapt seamlessly across the backline proved crucial as Granada held on to their narrow lead.

The 21-year-old was among the standout performers on the pitch, earning a 6.9 rating with only three players in the starting XI rated higher.

Naasei has become a regular figure for Granada this season, making 33 appearances in the Segunda División.

His steady performances have not gone unnoticed, as he continues to establish himself as a key member of the squad.

Naasei has featured as a right-back and in central defence this season

Since joining the Spanish side in 2023, Oscar has progressed through the ranks, earning the trust of the coaching staff and carving out an important role in the team.

Granada’s narrow victory keeps them in contention as they remain hopeful of a promotion to La Liga.

Being eligible to represent Ghana, Naasei remains a potential option for the Black Stars, as he continues to gain experience and consistency at a high level

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.