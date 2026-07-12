Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul A. Twum-Barimah, has congratulated the newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Dormaa East, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by party members following the constituency executive elections.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr. Twum-Barimah commended the winners for their commitment and hard work throughout the electoral process, expressing confidence in their ability to provide effective leadership for the constituency.

"Congratulations to all the newly elected constituency executive members. Your hard work and dedication have earned you the trust of the people, and we look forward to the positive change you'll bring," he wrote.

The former lawmaker also praised candidates who were unsuccessful in the elections, acknowledging their dedication and contributions to the party.

He encouraged them to remain committed to the NPP, stating that their efforts had not gone unnoticed.

"To those who didn't win this time, you fought well and gave it your all. Your effort has not gone unnoticed," he said.

Mr. Twum-Barimah further described Dormaa East as fortunate to have committed and courageous party members willing to serve the NPP, stressing the need for unity as the party reorganises its grassroots structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the constituency would continue to grow stronger through collective effort and cooperation.

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