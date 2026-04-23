National | Photo Story

Photos: GFA unveils new Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 April 2026 5:08pm
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The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, on Thursday, April 23, officially unveiled the new head coach of the Black Stars at a ceremony held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Carlos Queiroz, the newly appointed head coach, is expected to take charge of the senior national team as Ghana prepares for this year’s World Cup campaign, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

In his remarks, Queiroz expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, stressing that success would depend on the collective support of all stakeholders.

The event attracted a strong turnout of football fans, who gathered in their numbers to witness the unveiling.

Dressed in vibrant red, gold, and green attire, supporters of the Black Stars created a lively atmosphere with chants and traditional ‘jama’ performances, adding colour and energy to the ceremony.

Adomonline's photojournalist, Joseph Odotei, was at the unveiling ceremony and captured these photos.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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