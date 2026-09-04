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Police arrest landlord’s wife for allegedly biting tenant’s ear during a fight

Source: Joseph Obeng   
  4 September 2026 3:54pm
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Police at Barekese have arrested a woman identified as Sister Afia for allegedly biting and injuring the ear of her tenant during a fight at Fufuo, a suburb of Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly followed a disagreement over the children of the two households.

The tenant, identified as Yaa Achiaa, is said to have cautioned her daughter against playing with the landlord’s children after one of them allegedly injured her daughter days earlier.

According to the victim’s family, the disagreement began on Monday, August 31, but escalated into a physical confrontation on Thursday, September 3.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s eldest daughter, Blessing Osei, said Sister Afia bit her mother’s ear during the altercation, leaving her injured.

She said residents intervened to separate the two women, after which Sister Afia and her husband went to the Barekese Police Station to lodge a complaint.

“When she bit my mother’s ear, residents separated the fight. She and her husband rushed to the police station first to lodge a complaint, but she was arrested while my mother was taken to the hospital for medical attention,” she said.

Family alleges previous abuse

Ms Osei further alleged that the landlord’s wife had repeatedly verbally abused her mother before the latest confrontation.

She said the alleged incidents contributed to tensions between the two families and eventually led to Thursday’s physical altercation.

Ms Osei also alleged that Sister Afia attacked and threatened her when she attempted to intervene in the fight.

“Even when I tried to separate the fight, the landlord’s wife attacked me and threatened to injure me, so I ran to a friend whom I had come to visit while the confrontation with my mother was ongoing,” she said.

Police investigation ongoing

Yaa Achiaa is currently receiving medical treatment at the Barekese Hospital.

Sister Afia remains in police custody as investigations into the incident continue.

The circumstances leading to the confrontation, as well as the competing accounts of the parties involved, are expected to form part of the police investigation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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