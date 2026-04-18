President Mahama urges quality work on Bimbilla 24-hour market project

President John Dramani Mahama has charged the contractor working on the 24-hour multipurpose market project in Bimbilla to ensure top-quality work, highlighting the long-term benefits of the facility for the local economy.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 18, the President emphasised the strategic importance of the project, noting that Bimbilla’s role as a major food-producing hub makes it deserving of one of the largest model markets under the initiative.

He pointed to the area’s contribution to national food production, describing Bimbilla as a leading producer of yams, maize, beans and groundnuts.

The President highlighted that the market would serve as a vital link between farmers, traders and households.

“And so this market is going to improve economic activity… it will be the linkage between market, our households and the farm,” he stated.

The facility is set to feature ten large warehouses designed to facilitate the storage and redistribution of food products, a move expected to reduce post-harvest losses and stimulate economic activity in the region.

President Mahama stressed the need for durability and high standards in the execution of the project, pointing out that the market is intended to serve the community for generations.

“I urge the contractor to do good quality work. This market is going to be there for hundreds of years,” he said, adding that he would personally return to commission the project once completed.

Beyond construction, the President highlighted the importance of proper management and maintenance of the facility, urging the district assembly to ensure it is well run.

He further indicated that the project would create employment opportunities, including the appointment of a market administrator tasked with overseeing daily operations and maintaining standards.

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