President Mahama urges quality work on Bimbilla 24-hour market project

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has charged the contractor working on the 24-hour multipurpose market project in Bimbilla to ensure top-quality work, highlighting the long-term benefits of the facility for the local economy.
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 18, the President emphasised the strategic importance of the project, noting that Bimbilla’s role as a major food-producing hub makes it deserving of one of the largest model markets under the initiative.
He pointed to the area’s contribution to national food production, describing Bimbilla as a leading producer of yams, maize, beans and groundnuts.
The President highlighted that the market would serve as a vital link between farmers, traders and households.
“And so this market is going to improve economic activity… it will be the linkage between market, our households and the farm,” he stated.
The facility is set to feature ten large warehouses designed to facilitate the storage and redistribution of food products, a move expected to reduce post-harvest losses and stimulate economic activity in the region.
President Mahama stressed the need for durability and high standards in the execution of the project, pointing out that the market is intended to serve the community for generations.
“I urge the contractor to do good quality work. This market is going to be there for hundreds of years,” he said, adding that he would personally return to commission the project once completed.
Beyond construction, the President highlighted the importance of proper management and maintenance of the facility, urging the district assembly to ensure it is well run.
He further indicated that the project would create employment opportunities, including the appointment of a market administrator tasked with overseeing daily operations and maintaining standards.
Latest Stories
-
Michael Jackson film set to be a controversial hit
16 minutes
-
Damang to get an airport – Ibrahim Mahama announces after mine takeover
31 minutes
-
Engineers and Planners officially assume control of Damang Mine concession
39 minutes
-
President Mahama urges quality work on Bimbilla 24-hour market project
51 minutes
-
Photos: President Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla
53 minutes
-
Ghana, Spain deepen ties with focus on migration policy and labour mobility agreements
55 minutes
-
Vice President attends Global Democracy Forum in Barcelona
56 minutes
-
At least six killed in Kyiv as gunman opens fire and takes hostages
1 hour
-
Pecan Energies Ghana CEO Kadijah Amoah named World Economic Forum Young Global leader
1 hour
-
Works and Housing Minister unveils major housing reforms at AREF 2026
1 hour
-
One dead after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne, police say
1 hour
-
Iran says Strait of Hormuz is ‘open’ but tracking shows few ships moving
1 hour
-
Scrapping free fuel perks ensures fairness for all — Mary Addah
1 hour
-
Fuel relief unsustainable; Ghana must build long-term energy resilience — Kofi Bentil
2 hours
-
Adawudu backs ‘innovative’ fuel price intervention, urges long-term refinery strategy
2 hours