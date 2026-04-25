RCOMSDEP Coordinator says galamsey fight is holistic and multi-pronged

National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (RCOMSDEP), Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia

The National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (RCOMSDEP), Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, has described the Mahama administration’s approach to combating illegal mining (galamsey) as holistic, structured, and multi-dimensional.

She made the remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, noting that the strategy goes beyond enforcement to include broader interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of galamsey.

According to her, government efforts have combined regulation, community engagement, and alternative livelihood programmes to provide a more sustainable response to the challenge.

The fight involves ongoing efforts by the government, civil society, and local communities to halt illegal mining, which is causing severe environmental destruction. As of April 2026, the campaign has intensified with new technological deployments and increased law enforcement operations.

“The issue of galamsey, we all agree, is an issue that has come to stay with us. However, we are not debating the fact that it needs to be dealt with, and the government has done so much and significant gains have been made,” she said.

She added that: "The government has brought together all who matter in this fight because we believe no single person or institution can fight this menace alone. So the government's approach has been holistic and well coordinated."

She explained that this approach is designed to balance enforcement with economic opportunities for people in mining communities, making the fight more sustainable in the long term.

Her comments come amid renewed national concern about the environmental and social impacts of illegal mining, with various stakeholders calling for intensified action to protect water bodies and livelihoods.

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