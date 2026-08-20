Rent Commissioner questions licensing of student hostels after startling campus inspections

The Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, has questioned the licensing and monitoring of private student hostels after inspections of accommodation facilities on university campuses revealed what he described as shocking conditions.

Mr Opoku said his inspections followed a petition from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) over conditions in some student accommodation facilities.

He said he decided to personally inspect the facilities to establish whether the concerns raised in the petition reflected the situation on the ground.

“Yes, I received the petition from NUGS, as Rashid has put it, and I thought I needed to be fair, because I am more or less like a referee, and that I shouldn’t show any kind of bias anywhere,” he said.

He said the inspections left him concerned about the state of accommodation being provided to students.

“When I just started the viewing on the grounds, it was shocking, honestly, and I was wondering what the issue was,” he said.

According to the Rent Commissioner, some of the facilities had serious problems with ventilation and the general conditions in the rooms.

“And you realise that the conditions and ventilation in the rooms were a challenge,” he said.

The findings also raised questions for him about whether some of the facilities had been properly licensed and monitored.

“I was wondering, were they even licensed at all? Are they monitored at all, and what have you because I was a bit scandalised to see young people in rooms/cubicles,” he said.

Mr Opoku said that some of the spaces described as hostels did not meet his expectations for student accommodation.

“I don’t think it’s what you talk about when you are referring to hostels. These are cubicles, not hostels,” he said.

He said some rooms were tightly divided to accommodate several students, creating conditions he likened to those in a prison.

“Thinly dividing room, four in a room, three in a room, six in a room, like prison,” he said.

The Rent Commissioner said he inspected facilities across almost all the universities and found similar concerns.

“So I went around to all the universities almost, and the issue was the same,” he said.

He believes the findings should trigger a broader review of the conditions under which students are housed on university campuses.

“So, what I can say is that the state of our children, our young people in this school, in these campuses that they call hostels, is something that needs to be looked at again,” he said.

Mr Opoku described the situation as unacceptable and warned against allowing poor accommodation standards to continue under the cover of private investment.

“Because it’s appalling, shocking, it’s a killer, and we cannot, as a government, sit down for such behaviours to be perpetrated under the guise of private investors,” he said.

“For me, it’s a shame, and we must look at it again,” he added.

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