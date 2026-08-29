Restore order to Ghana’s cities and stop encroachment on public spaces — Mahama to Ayariga

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the newly sworn-in Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, to restore order to Ghana’s cities and towns.

Speaking at Mr Ayariga’s swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, the President said the persistent encroachment on public spaces and other urban development challenges could no longer be allowed to continue unchecked.

“You must also work to restore order to our cities and towns,” President Mahama charged.

“Poor spatial planning, uncontrolled development, sanitation challenges, congestion and the persistent encroachment on public spaces cannot continue to be left unchecked.”

The President tasked Mr Ayariga with strengthening the responsiveness of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to improve planning and service delivery within local communities.

He observed that local government institutions were where ordinary citizens interacted most directly with the state and, therefore, expected efficient public services from their assemblies.

President Mahama said communities deserved functioning markets, clean surroundings, reliable local roads and effective spatial planning.

He also called for greater accountability and financial discipline in metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies as part of efforts to make decentralisation meaningful to citizens.

The President said Mr Ayariga’s experience as a lawyer, legislator and former Minister of State placed him in a strong position to address the challenges confronting Ghana’s local governance system.

He reminded the minister that public office was a position of trust requiring officials to place the national interest above personal, political and sectional considerations.

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