RMU well-positioned to support Ghana’s 24-hour economy – Vice-Chancellor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has reaffirmed its readiness to support the Government’s 24-hour economy agenda through intensified maritime education, skills training and industry-focused research.
The maritime industry, it was noted, is a critical driver of global trade and national economic growth.
Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., Acting Vice-Chancellor of RMU, gave the assurance at the University’s 23rd and 11th Matriculation Ceremony for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students.
“With the President’s vision of a 24-hour economy, there can be no better place to begin than massive training of the youth in maritime and skilled areas,” he said.
Dr Brooks explained that maritime activities such as shipping, logistics, port operations, shipbuilding and marine engineering naturally operate around the clock, presenting significant opportunities for job creation, productivity and innovation under the government’s policy direction.
He disclosed that the University admitted 1,363 applicants during the 2025/26 academic year, with 840 students registering, including 120 postgraduates and 690 undergraduates from member and non-member states.
The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted RMU’s strategic positioning to equip the youth with marketable, entrepreneurial, and industry-ready skills, benefitting both Ghana and the sub-region.
He revealed that 1,363 applicants were admitted for the 2025/26 academic year, with approximately 840 students registering.
This number included over 120 postgraduate students and about 690 undergraduates from both member and non-member states.
Dr Brooks also pointed to a notable rise in female enrollment, particularly in traditionally male-dominated seagoing programs like Nautical Science and Marine Engineering, which he described as a positive sign of increased gender inclusivity.
“Admission of female students into seagoing programmes has risen from 96 in the previous academic year to 127 in the current year, reflecting the University’s deliberate efforts to encourage more women to enter the maritime profession,” he noted.
Mrs Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Deputy Minister for Transport, congratulated the matriculants and urged them to approach their academic journey with discipline, integrity and purpose.
“The government remain committed to developing the youth with the requisite skills and knowledge for the world of work,” she said.
The Deputy Minister assured the University of continued government support to strengthen RMU’s position as a centre of excellence in maritime education, including investment in infrastructure and learning resources.
She cited ongoing efforts to complete the 2,000-seater auditorium to boost the University’s capacity to host academic and professional activities in support of national development.
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