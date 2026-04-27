See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Monday, April 27

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled a major planned maintenance exercise in the Western Region for Monday, April 27, even as engineers continue to battle widespread power outages across the Central and Tema Regions.
This follows a fire outbreak at GRIDCo's Akosombo substation and multiple network faults on Sunday.
According to an advisory issued by the power distributor over the weekend, the planned maintenance in the Western Region will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting an extensive list of communities including Bogoso township, Bawdie, Ankonsia, Adamanso Dewurampong, Mansiso, Wassa Akropong, Samang, Adesu, Dadieso, Assikuma, Subriso Nanakor, Japa, Abenabena, Nkonya, Ntwitwina, Abeisiwa, Jonjoso, Abotareye, Hiawa, Nkakaa, Manso Amenfi, Akyekyere, Bonuama, Suroso, Asankragwa, Mota, Kwesi Bokoro, Aboi Nkwata, Dunkwa, Enchi, M-T-N, Samreboi, Moseaso, Asakra Breman, Odumasi, and surrounding areas.
The seven-hour outage will affect a wide geographic area across the Western Region as technicians undertake essential infrastructure upgrades to enhance service reliability.
Fire outbreak at Akosombo substation triggers Central Region curtailment
The scheduled maintenance comes as the ECG continues to manage the fallout from a fire outbreak at GRIDCo's Akosombo substation on Sunday, 26th April 2026, which has reduced power supply to the Central Region. Consequently, the ECG announced that power supply would be curtailed in several areas from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Affected areas in the Central Region include Blue Kiosk, Teacher Block Factory, Anigye-Krom, Opeikuma, Asamoa, parts of Colombo, CP, Lawyer, Nyanyanu, Yoo Mart, Budunburam, Nkwantenan, Tipper Junction, Roman, Evalip, Wallantu, Gateway, Newtown, Kuwait, Galilea Market, TV3, 94 Washing Bay, New Market, Opeikuma, American Town, Colomba, Congo Villa, Akweley, Otta City, Top Town, Nurses Quarters, Denchira, Domeabra, Kpormotey, Ashalaja, and surrounding areas.
The ECG assured affected customers that power supply would be restored immediately once the voltage profile improves.
Network faults hit Tema Region communities
Adding to the challenges, the Tema Region experienced multiple network faults on Sunday. A fault in the ECG's network left Kpong, Nuaso, Agormanya, Odumase, Kojonya, Atua, Somanya, and the surrounding areas without power.
A separate network fault in the same region affected a sweeping list of communities including Lashibi, Klagon, Communities 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, Sakumono Village, Sakumono Estates, Nungua Township, Regional Maritime University, Graceland, Best Western Premier, Kpoo Keke, Leisure Hours Hotel, Coco Beach, Father's Hotel, Buade, Adogonno, Abrantie, Danadams, Glow Lamp, Basket, Frimpongmaa Estates, Coastal Estates, Junction Mall, Alton Hotel, Queensland International School, Regimanuel Estates, part of Spintex Road, Texpo, Baatsonaa, and surrounding areas.
In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned outages.
The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.
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