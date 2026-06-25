Sentuo Oil Refinery capacity to increase from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day – Energy Minister

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has announced that the Sentuo Oil Refinery will increase its refining capacity from 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day upon completion of its second phase.

Addressing guests during the commissioning of Phase II of the refinery on Thursday, June 25, Mr. Jinapor described the expansion as a transformative project that will significantly enhance Ghana's petroleum refining capacity and move the country closer to self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.

According to the Minister, the expansion forms part of the government's broader strategy to add value to Ghana's natural resources and strengthen the country's energy sector.

"In line with His Excellency's vision of refining and adding value to our own products and resources, we are going to take the Sentuo Oil Refinery from a refining capacity of 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day upon completion," he said.

Mr. Jinapor indicated that the increased capacity would contribute to national energy security and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

He noted that the project, together with ongoing efforts to revitalise existing refining infrastructure, would position Ghana as a major refining hub in the sub-region.

The Minister revealed that the country's state-owned refinery, which had remained largely idle in previous years, has been revived and is currently producing about 28,000 barrels per day.

"Before His Excellency assumed office, our old refinery was down. From 2021, the refinery had been idle. Today, we are producing about 28,000 barrels from our old refinery," he stated.

He expressed confidence that once the Sentuo expansion and improvements to the state refinery are completed, Ghana will not only meet domestic demand but also export surplus refined petroleum products to other markets.

Mr. Jinapor further disclosed that after years of declining crude oil production, Ghana is expected to record an increase in output this year, providing additional support for the country's refining ambitions.

He described the commencement of the second phase of the Sentuo Oil Refinery as evidence of the impact of strong leadership and strategic investments in driving economic transformation and energy sector growth.

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