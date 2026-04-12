Seven arrested as NAIMOS dismantles illegal mining camp, seizes firearms at Boin River

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested seven individuals—comprising four foreign nationals and three Ghanaian citizens—in a targeted anti-galamsey operation conducted along the Boin River at Boinso–Abrokyire in the Aowin District of the Western North Region.

The operation was carried out by the NAIMOS Enchi Task Force on Saturday, 11 April 2026, between 1400 and 1630 hours, following actionable intelligence on illegal mining activities in the area. The enforcement team moved to the site to disrupt ongoing operations that were reportedly polluting and degrading the river ecosystem.

Upon arrival, officers observed active illegal mining along and within the river body, including washing and pumping of minerals, activities that posed a significant threat to the integrity of the water resource. The site investigation also revealed a wooden structure located about 45 metres from the mining zone.

A search of the structure led to the recovery of three pump-action firearms and 37 cartridges, indicating that the illegal mining operation had an armed dimension. Two excavator control monitors bearing the Zoomlion brand were also retrieved. Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The enforcement team subsequently dismantled and set ablaze permanent wooden structures used to support the illegal activities. Seven suspects were arrested without resistance.

The arrested foreign nationals were identified as Lu Weiykng (born 17 March 1982), Zhou Xuanbai (born 15 May 1986), Tan Zhongqiang (born 25 February 1973), and Zhu Jiping (born 4 March 1975). The Ghanaian suspects are David Done, 32, of Bolgatanga; Santos Adaboo, 26, of Zibilla; and Naya Sampana, 44, also of Bolgatanga.

All Ghanaian suspects have been handed over to the Boinso Police Station for further investigation and processing.

The operation underscores growing concerns about the increasing sophistication and militarisation of illegal mining networks in parts of the country. Authorities say the discovery of firearms and ammunition represents a serious escalation in galamsey-related crime and will inform further security operations in the area.

The NAIMOS Enchi Task Force has indicated that monitoring and enforcement activities will continue in Boinso–Abrokyire and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to protect Ghana’s water bodies and natural resources.

The Boin River, a key waterway in the Western North Region, remains central to environmental protection efforts as authorities intensify the clampdown on illegal mining activities across affected districts.

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