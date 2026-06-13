Shatta Wale launches GH¢100 SM Gold Card membership programme

Dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has launched a global data collection and premium membership drive for his massive fanbase, the Shatta Movement (SM).

The flagship initiative revolves around the introduction of the digital SM Gold Card, which requires fans to undergo formal administrative registration through an exclusive online portal.

By shifting the movement away from informal social media fan clubs, the award-winning musician aims to establish a verified, structured global database capable of backing high-value corporate partnerships and executing large-scale humanitarian developments.

Announcing the launch to millions of followers across his digital networks, Shatta Wale stated:

“We are ready to officialise our Shatta Movement members with real identities and data. Register now by clicking the link below. Get your Gold Card membership after registration with just GHC100 to enjoy premium services around the world.” The Gold Card Matrix and Premium Benefits

The premium SM Gold Card is being distributed on a strictly limited membership basis at an accessible flat rate of GH¢100 per user.

According to official project blueprints, verified registration grants the holder an official Shatta Movement status, a unique global tracking membership number, direct integration into localized fan chapters, and immediate entry into an exclusive, highly secured digital fan community.

In a comprehensive video brief released to explain the long-term vision of the platform, Shatta Wale emphasized that real economic influence requires absolute organization, accountability, and a shift toward structural tracking.

“What I’m telling you guys for us to build, it’s not me alone, it’s us,” Shatta Wale explained to his followers. “This whole ShattaMovementFanbase.com site that I’ve created is for us to get identified because we are going to be doing projects.” From Street Fandom to Social Infrastructure

The dancehall icon unmasked an ambitious corporate vision for the newly organized group, setting sights far beyond conventional music promotion.

He revealed that the collective financial pool and database strength generated by the millions of SM members will be used to establish private hospitals, community schools, commercial corporations, and industrial manufacturing factories across Ghana.

These institutions will focus on creating massive employment opportunities for registered cardholders while independently supporting local government infrastructure projects.

Beyond the long-term corporate vision, the premium membership card serves as a high-value consumer passport. Holders will enjoy direct access to exclusive lifestyle experiences, including zero-cost entry to select Shatta Movement musical events, private meet-and-greets, social gatherings, and exclusive movie outings hosted personally by the artiste.

Urging his global following to embrace a radical mental shift toward personal financial discipline, continuous self-development, and economic cooperation, Shatta Wale noted that the project will serve as a sustainable cushion for the youth.

“Let us learn how to build together,” the musician urged his fanbase. “When we have enough money, we can put it into projects and do things that will help ourselves and the communities around us.”

The innovative launch marks the first time a mainstream African recording artiste has deployed an aggressive, data-driven identification register to convert urban street music culture into a formal corporate cooperative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.