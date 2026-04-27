South Africans are largely supportive despite isolated xenophobic incidents — Ghanaian resident

A Ghanaian resident in Johannesburg, Junior Adusei, has downplayed perceptions of widespread xenophobia in South Africa, arguing that such incidents are not representative of the broader population.

Mr Adusei said his experience over several years living in South Africa suggests that hostility towards foreign nationals is largely driven by the actions of a few vigilante groups, rather than the general public.

"I would like to point out that, generally, South Africans are not xenophobic, but unfortunately, there have been a few individuals and vigilante groups that political groups are using because of the election that is currently coming up to push the notion of xenophobia and also to use the inequalities in the communities to achieve their agenda," he said on Newsroom on Sunday, April 26.

Mr Adusei, who works in South Africa as an entrepreneur and political analyst, noted that his business ventures have received support from South Africans, contrary to the belief that foreign nationals are routinely targeted.

"South Africans are very supportive; they have given me the platform, and they support my business. But certain individuals are being used by political groups," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks on some African migrants in South Africa, particularly Ghanaians.

Mr Adusei disclosed that whenever such attacks occur, businesses are forced to shut down temporarily, disrupting operations and affecting livelihoods.

"We have to close shops, we have to send our employees home, and that distracts our supply chain and affects our production, and it affects the economy in general."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.