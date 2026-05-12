South African Mayor stands down on foreign shop closures amid diplomatic push

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana High Commission in South Africa says a local mayor has stepped down from a controversial directive that led to the closure and alleged takeover of foreign-owned businesses in parts of Estcourt, near Durban.
The development follows mounting pressure from diplomatic missions and the threat of legal action over claims that the mayor had ordered the closure of foreign-owned shops and the seizure of businesses.
In an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, May 12, Benjamin Anani Quashie confirmed that the mayor has now signalled a willingness to resolve the matter through dialogue, following intervention from diplomatic channels and the South African foreign ministry.
Read also: Xenophobic attacks escalate in South Africa as officials reportedly join crackdown on foreign nationals
"I think that we have just been briefed that the mayor is standing down on what he was doing back in Estcourt, indicating that they are giving us a number of days. In fact, he spoke to me this morning, and he indicated that he's looking for a meeting and getting this matter resolved," he said.
Mr Quarshie said the High Commission’s position remained firm that justice must be done for affected traders before any negotiations take place.
“We did not come in to negotiate. We came in to ensure that the right thing is done. The right thing is to give back the keys to the people who own those businesses,” he stated.
Read also: Ghana Envoy in South Africa urges struggling citizens to consider voluntary return to Ghana
Mr Quashie disclosed that the High Commission had written to South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), indicating its intention to pursue legal action if the matter was not addressed.
He suggested that the diplomatic pressure may have contributed to the mayor’s decision to step back from the directive and engage stakeholders to resolve the dispute.
According to him, recent public statements by South African leadership also signal growing concern over xenophobic incidents and a renewed commitment to addressing the issue.
He, however, stressed that diplomatic missions are not withdrawing any legal steps until full resolution is achieved.
“We are not standing down on any of these promises until we see that the issues are resolved in an acceptable way,” he said.
The High Commission added that while engagement is ongoing, it remains focused on ensuring that affected foreign traders have their businesses restored and that lawful processes are followed.
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