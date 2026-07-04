Sylvester Tetteh pledges to strengthen NPP structures ahead of 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sylvester Tetteh, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the party's internal structures, restoring discipline and reconnecting the party with its grassroots support base ahead of the 2028 general election.
In a social media post, Mr Tetteh said his vision for the party is centred on building a stronger and more united organisation capable of returning to government.
He stressed that strengthening the NPP's structures and fostering unity would be key priorities if allowed to serve as General Secretary.
“Sylvester Tetteh is committed to strengthening our party structures, restoring discipline, and reconnecting the NPP with its base,” he stated.
He indicated that rebuilding confidence within the party and reinforcing its organisational capacity are essential to positioning the NPP for future electoral success.
He also called on party members to work together towards a common goal.
“Together, let’s build a stronger, united, and victorious NPP for 2028,” he said, expressing optimism that unity and discipline would place the party in a strong position ahead of the next general election.
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