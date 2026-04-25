Technical glitches force NPP to extend dues payment deadline

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced an emergency extension for the payment of party dues following widespread technical failures on its digital payment platform.

In a press release issued on Friday, 24th April 2026, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, confirmed that the deadline has been moved to Tuesday, 5th May 2026. The decision comes after numerous stakeholders reported significant challenges in accessing and completing transactions on the official online portal.

To ensure that no member is unfairly penalised for these technical hurdles, the National Secretariat has issued a critical interim directive to all Polling Station Elections Committees.

The directive explicitly states that the inability to provide proof of dues payment shall not be used as grounds to disqualify any prospective candidate during this period. This move is intended to maintain the integrity of the upcoming internal elections and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

“In light of the payment difficulties experienced by members, all Polling Station Elections Committees are hereby directed that proof of payment of dues shall not constitute grounds for the disqualification of any prospective candidate during this period,” the statement clarified.

While the immediate pressure on candidates has been eased, the party is maintaining strict record-keeping protocols. Polling Station Elections Committees are required to meticulously document the names of all members, categorising them into those who have successfully completed their payments and those whose dues remain outstanding.

The National Secretariat has pledged to resolve the technical issues through its IT Directorate and will publish a definitive list of members in "good standing" before the scheduled polling station election dates.

The General Secretary expressed the party's appreciation for the "understanding and cooperation" of its members as the technical team works to restore full system functionality.

The extension is seen as a necessary step to accommodate the party’s large grassroots base and ensure that the democratic process within the NPP remains inclusive and transparent, in line with its motto of "Development in Freedom".

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