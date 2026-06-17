Tema Police arrest two suspects over 56 sacks of suspected indian hemp at Afienya

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested two men after intercepting a truck carrying a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp during an intelligence-led operation at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2026, following intelligence received from the Volta Regional Police Command, which had been tracking the vehicle from Juapong towards Tema.

The truck, a green HOWO tipper with registration number GN 2287-24, was stopped and searched by officers.

The search uncovered 56 maxi sacks containing about 80 wrapped parcels of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The statement signed by DSP Dede Dzakpasu identified the suspects as 26-year-old driver Solomon Akuaku and his mate, 31-year-old James Tetteh.

Preliminary investigations suggest the consignment was being transported to an individual identified only as “Red”, who police believe was travelling ahead of the truck and directing its movement.

The two suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the suspected narcotics have been retained as evidence.

Police say efforts are underway to track down and arrest the alleged owner of the consignment.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and related crimes and appealed to the public to support law enforcement efforts by providing credible information on criminal activities.

The arrests form part of ongoing operations aimed at disrupting the movement and distribution of illegal drugs across the country.

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