Thursdays for the Black Stars: Gov’t institutionalises weekly updates on $30m World Cup fund

The Ministry of Finance has turned the spotlight on fiscal discipline and national pride, designating every Thursday as a formal day of reckoning and contribution for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

In a push to satisfy public demand for transparency, the government has moved to centralise all financial support into a dedicated account at the Bank of Ghana. The move aims to ensure that the ambitious $30 million target set by President John Dramani Mahama last month is met with the highest standards of accountability.

To maintain the momentum of the Black Stars' support initiative, the Ministry has formalised weekly engagement sessions. This ritual is designed to provide regular updates to the press and a platform for those who have pledged funds to fulfill their promises.

“Every Thursday, we will meet here to receive contributions, giving those who are yet to fulfill their pledges the opportunity to do so,” the Deputy Minister added.

With the World Cup rapidly approaching, the government's strategy is clear: blend corporate patriotism with central-bank-level scrutiny to ensure the Black Stars fly the flag of Ghana with the best resources money can buy.

The latest fundraising session in Accra saw a massive influx of private capital, as blue-chip companies raced to back the national team. KGL Group set the pace with a GH¢5 million cheque, part of a larger GH¢10 million commitment, demonstrating significant confidence in the team’s global prospects.

The insurance sector also made a grand entrance. Serene Insurance not only provided GH¢2 million in cash but went a step further by underwriting a massive GH¢20 million insurance package to cover the team during the tournament. Other notable donors included:

Icon Energy & Jewel Energy: GH¢1 million each.

GH¢1 million each. KAF Company Limited: A GH¢240,000 personal contribution from businessman Alex Okyere.

A GH¢240,000 personal contribution from businessman Alex Okyere. Erata Motors: GH¢200,000.

GH¢200,000. PayAngel: GH¢100,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, emphasised that the centralised Bank of Ghana arrangement is a firewall against mismanagement. He noted that the funds are ring-fenced strictly for the preparation and logistical needs of the squad.

Despite a rocky start in recent international friendly matches, the Minister urged Ghanaians to look beyond temporary setbacks and focus on the bigger picture of national unity and athletic excellence.

“We are grateful to all of you for your love for the Black Stars. Even though the first two friendly matches did not go well, we remain optimistic that the team will make us proud at the World Cup,” Mr Ampem stated.

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