National

Titus Glover leads NPP National Organiser race with 23% — Global InfoAnalytics

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 August 2026 10:49am
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Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, has emerged as the leading candidate in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Organiser race, although a significant number of party voters remain undecided, according to a new Global InfoAnalytics survey.

Mr Glover records 23% support in the poll, placing him ahead of Salam Mustapha with 14%, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim with 8% and Kwame A. Prempeh with 5%. However, 50% of NPP voters surveyed did not indicate a preferred candidate, leaving the contest open to shifts as the campaign progresses.

The regional results show Mr Glover performing particularly strongly in the Northern Region, where he records 35% support.

He also obtains 28% in the Volta Region and 27% each in the Ahafo and Greater Accra regions.

Salam Mustapha’s strongest performance is in the Oti Region, where he records 28%, followed by 25% in the Upper West Region and 24% in Upper East.

Ismaela Ibrahim leads in Bono with 28%, while recording 23% in North East and 21% in Upper West. Kwame A. Prempeh’s best showing is in Bono East, where he attracts 21% support.

The findings suggest that while Mr Glover currently holds the overall lead, the high proportion of undecided voters means the race could remain competitive, particularly as candidates intensify their mobilisation efforts across the regions ahead of the NPP’s national executive elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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