U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
“Cheap.” That’s how Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson described the goals his side conceded in their opening game defeat to Ecuador at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.
Ghana conceded two early goals before Ecuador put the final nail in the coffin with a third in the second half, leaving the Black Princesses to begin their campaign with a defeat.
Sampson was far from pleased with his side’s performance and has called for a much-improved outing in their next game.
“The way we conceded the opening two goals was cheap. It created an imbalance and allowed Ecuador to have the upper hand.
“However, I liked the attitude my girls showed in response to going down. We were unfortunate at times and not clinical enough at other times, and that allowed them to finish the game off with a counter-attack.
“We have to accept the result and come back stronger in our next game.”
Ghana will face Korea in their next group game on Wednesday, with the Black Princesses targeting a positive result to revive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.
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