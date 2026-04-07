Video: President Mahama’s speech at One Health Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has co-chaired the One Health Summit in Lyon, France, alongside Emmanuel Macron, where he delivered a keynote address calling for a unified global approach to emerging health challenges.
Addressing delegates at the high-level gathering, Mr Mahama reflected on the rapidly evolving global health landscape, noting that long-held certainties are being increasingly challenged.
“Much of what we previously took for granted is now being questioned,” he observed, pointing to the growing complexity of threats such as infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related disruptions.
The President emphasised the critical importance of the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health systems — a concept he said is particularly relevant for Africa.
Watch his full statement during the summit below;
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
3 minutes
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
24 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
33 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
50 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
1 hour
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours