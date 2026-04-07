Video: President Mahama’s speech at One Health Summit

President John Dramani Mahama has co-chaired the One Health Summit in Lyon, France, alongside Emmanuel Macron, where he delivered a keynote address calling for a unified global approach to emerging health challenges.

Addressing delegates at the high-level gathering, Mr Mahama reflected on the rapidly evolving global health landscape, noting that long-held certainties are being increasingly challenged.

“Much of what we previously took for granted is now being questioned,” he observed, pointing to the growing complexity of threats such as infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related disruptions.

The President emphasised the critical importance of the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health systems — a concept he said is particularly relevant for Africa.

Watch his full statement during the summit below;

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