Wave of violence kills at least 26 in Nigeria as army thwarts mass church abduction

Nigeria experienced a wave of coordinated violence across its northern and central regions this Easter weekend. Military officials and local leaders confirmed that at least 26 people died in three distinct assaults targeting both civilians and security forces. These incidents highlight a deteriorating security landscape characterized by ethnic tensions, banditry, and extremist insurgencies.

Deadly Raid on Benue Farming Community

The violence began on Saturday in the Mbalom community located within the Gwer West area of north-central Benue State. According to the Chairman of Gwer LGA, Timothy Adi, armed men stormed the village between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. GMT) on Holy Saturday. Armed men killed at least 17 residents and left at least one person in critical condition. While Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed the attacks on Sunday, he did not initially provide a specific death toll. Local residents provided the figure of 17 casualties. These attacks are part of a long-running cycle of violence in north-central Nigeria, where disputes over land and grazing between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and largely Christian farming communities frequently escalate into deadly clashes. Criminal gangs are also active in the area.

Security Alerts and Government Condemnation

The attack occurred despite a prior security alert and advisory warning that terrorists were planning an incursion. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia described the act as "barbaric" and "a direct affront to the collective peace and security of the state." Alia noted with concern a pattern of "calculated and selective attacks" and vowed that such acts of terror would not be allowed to thrive. While the Governor commended the Nigeria Police Force for their swift response following the carnage, the failure to prevent the attack despite the early warning remains a point of local concern.

Impact on Agricultural Livelihoods

The timing of the massacre has raised significant concerns regarding food security and local morale. Tarhana Samson, a community resident, described the attacks as “devastating.” “The rainy season is coming, and this is when people are preparing to go to their farms. How do they do that now?” Samson said. The instability threatens to disrupt the planting season in a region often referred to as the nation's breadbasket.

Assault on Police Headquarters in Borno

In the early hours of Saturday morning, specifically around 4:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. GMT), a separate confrontation occurred in the northeast state of Borno. An Islamic State-affiliated group launched an attack against a police headquarters. According to Borno Police Public Relations Officer Kenneth Daso, four police officers were killed after a protracted gunfight with the group. This sector of Nigeria continues to struggle against a decade-long insurgency by jihadist groups seeking to establish a caliphate.

Army Rescues 31 Hostages in Double Church Attack

A third attack took place on Sunday at approximately 8:00 a.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. local time) in Ariko village, located in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to Caleb Maaji, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), gunmen targeted two separate churches—one Catholic and one evangelical (ECWA)—during their Easter services. Nigerian troops responded to a distress call and engaged the attackers in a "fierce firefight," successfully rescuing 31 civilians who had been taken hostage. While the army recovered the remains of five victims at the scene, Maaji reported that seven people were killed and noted that "findings are still ongoing" regarding the full extent of the abductions.

Military Response and Evidence of Pursuit

The military has increased its presence in the Kaduna area to track the perpetrators. Army officials noted that the gunmen retreated into the wilderness under heavy fire. “Regrettably, the remains of five victims already killed by the terrorists were also recovered at the scene,” the army said. “The fleeing terrorists are believed to have sustained significant casualties, as evidenced by blood trails along their escape routes.”

Pattern of Violence in Kaduna

Kaduna has continued to record frequent attacks on churches and abductions. In January, more than 150 worshippers were abducted from Kurmin Wali, a village in Kaduna’s Kajuru area, located approximately 60 kilometers from the site of Sunday’s attack.

Offensive in Zamfara and Combatting Banditry

Beyond the Easter weekend attacks, the Nigerian military reported a significant victory in Zamfara State. Following an offensive against armed gangs locally known as "bandits," security forces killed 65 insurgents. This operation follows a mass abduction earlier in the week where a large group of residents was taken from various villages. Police confirmed that a manhunt remains underway to locate those still missing, as the administration continues to grapple with the multifaceted threat of both jihadist groups and criminal kidnapping rings.

International Military Collaboration and Intelligence

The escalating crisis has drawn deeper international involvement. In February 2026, U.S. troops were deployed to Nigeria to provide specialized training and intelligence support to local forces. This move followed ongoing pressure from the U.S. government regarding the protection of Christian communities. While President Donald Trump previously characterized the violence as a “Christian genocide,” the Nigerian government continues to reject this label. Officials argue that victims include Muslims, Christians, and those of no faith, characterizing the conflict as a broader security breakdown rather than a singular religious persecution.

Tragedy in Plateau State and Jos Curfew

In a separate incident on Palm Sunday at roughly 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), Plateau State recorded significant losses in the city of Jos. Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a popular gathering spot in Angwan Rukuba. Local reports indicate that 14 people died at the scene while 13 others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang declared a 48-hour curfew to restore order. The Governor said the state government ‘strongly condemns this barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice’.

Educational Disruptions and Regional Instability

The violence in Jos has impacted academic activities at the University of Jos. The institution postponed exams scheduled for the early part of the week due to the proximity of the attacks. This surge in violence follows a series of suicide bombings in Maiduguri that killed 23 people last week. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the Jos shooting, leaving the community in a state of high alert as they navigate the remainder of the holiday season.

National Crisis and the 2026 Global Terrorism Index

The violent Easter weekend follows a sobering report from the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, which now ranks Nigeria as the fourth most terrorism-affected country in the world. This ranking has intensified domestic criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with opposition parties and civil society groups describing the rise in attacks as a breakdown in national governance. Concurrently, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria issued a fresh security alert on April 2, 2026, warning that "terrorist attacks can happen anywhere, often without warning," specifically citing places of worship and holiday events as high-risk targets. These converging factors have created a climate of deep uncertainty for the 5.9 million Nigerians currently identified by the UN as being in need of urgent humanitarian assistance due to ongoing displacement and food insecurity.

Broader Security Context and State Response

The escalation of violence during religious holidays has placed renewed pressure on the federal administration to overhaul the nation’s security architecture. The Nigerian government has explicitly rejected the characterization of the country’s escalating security crises as a “Christian genocide.” Analysts suggest that while the religious dimensions of the attacks garner international headlines, the underlying drivers remain a complex mix of economic desperation and climate-driven migration. In response to the weekend’s bloodshed, the Federal Ministry of Information emphasized that the government is intensifying collaboration with regional partners in the Sahel to stem the flow of illicit arms. As communities across the Middle Belt and the North begin their recovery, the Nigerian military maintains that it is shifting toward a more proactive "intelligence-led" strategy to prevent similar incursions in the future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.