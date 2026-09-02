Wawrinka feels the love on Grand Slam goodbye

Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka felt the love at the US Open after being given an emotional send-off following the final Grand Slam match of his career.

The 41-year-old Swiss is retiring at the end of the season and looked close to tears as he received a rapturous reception after a straight-set defeat by Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Wawrinka, who won the US Open in 2016, was initially overlooked by tournament organisers for a wildcard, but was given a last-minute reprieve following American recipient Patrick Kypson's withdrawal.

The belated decision can be considered well justified given the thousands who packed into the 8,000-capacity Grandstand court at Flushing Meadows.

Wawrinka made heart gestures with his fingers, and put his hand on his heart, at the end of an enjoyable contest to illustrate his appreciation.

With huge cheers already ringing his ears, the former world number three encouraged the crowd to make more noise before knocking balls into the stands as souvenirs of the occasion.

"One of the reasons I played until 41 was to live these moments," said Wawrinka, who also won the Australian Open in 2014 and the French Open in 2015.

"I'm very grateful for this wildcard. It was very important for me to finish here, where I won a Grand Slam 10 years ago. I want to thank you all for all these years."

Wawrinka was only given the news about the wildcard on Wednesday, when he was back in the Swiss mountains having travelled home from New York two days earlier.

Despite the late notice he quickly rearranged a return across the Atlantic in order to play at one of his most loved venues for the final time.

Fans arrived early and waited in long queues to ensure they could witness what they knew could be his Grand Slam goodbye.

It turned out that way as 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini made his veteran opponent pay for not taking his chances.

Wawrinka held set points in each of the first two sets - one in the first and three more in the second - but Berrettini fought them off before running away with the third set.

Berrettini led the applause before Wawrinka addressed the crowd and received a photo montage of his US Open triumph from chief executive Craig Tiley.

Afterwards, Wawrinka - celebrated for his one-handed backhand and competitive spirit - said he was "super grateful" for the fond farewell.

"It's showed me that I did the right thing all those 20 years by always trying to fight, always showing up, always trying to do my best, and always trying to push myself to the limits," he added.

"This is what for me was the most important thing - what I get from the fans when I play."

Wawrinka was close to tears as he waved goodbye to the US Open crowd

But there were also smiles as he knocked balls into the crowd as special souvenirs

Wawrinka was given a warm hug by Berrettini at the net

One group of fans showed their support by wearing 'Stan the Man' T-shirts

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