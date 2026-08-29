We will deliver on government’s commitments to Ghanaians — Ayariga assures Mahama

The newly sworn-in Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has pledged to work diligently alongside the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, to fulfil the government’s promises to Ghanaians.

Mr Ayariga gave the assurance during their swearing-in ceremony at Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of their tenures following Parliament’s unanimous approval of their nominations. The two ministers appeared before the Appointments Committee for vetting on Thursday, August 27.

Speaking on behalf of the pair after they had taken the constitutional oaths, Mr Ayariga said they understood President John Dramani Mahama’s expectations and the responsibilities entrusted to them.

“I want to assure you that we have listened carefully to your indication as to exactly what you expect of us as ministers of state and how you expect us to execute the assignment,” he said.

He pledged that they would follow the President’s directives and contribute towards delivering the commitments made to Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign.

“We will work to realise the commitments that you made to Ghanaians in your promise to reset the country when you campaigned in 2024,” Mr Ayariga stated.

He added that President Mahama’s leadership and engagement with ordinary citizens would guide their conduct in office.

Mr Ayariga further assured the President that the ministers would continue to seek direction from him and Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as they discharged their duties.

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