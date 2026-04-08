Why Ghana’s Mobile Money security is a house of cards

Dr Sampson Ntiamoah

In the bustling markets of Makola and the sleek high-rises of Airport City, a silent predator stalks the Ghanaian pocket. It does not break locks or climb fences; it simply asks for a key that we have been conditioned to give.

​Earlier this week, the digital sanctuary of actress Joselyn Dumas was violated, not by a sophisticated cyber-siege, but by the simple, devastating exploitation of trust. Her story is not merely a celebrity anecdote; it is a systemic siren wailing across a nation.

​For too long, the narrative of mobile money fraud has been anchored in the language of individual failure. When a hard-working Ghanaian loses their life savings in minutes, the chorus is predictably cold: "You should have been more careful."

​But this is a hollow aphorism that masks a rotting foundation. We are witnessing the evolution of a crime where the target isn't the software, but the soul. Fraudsters are no longer hacking code; they are hacking people.

​At the heart of our financial inclusion lies a paradox: a system built for the masses but secured by a single, fragile thread, the four-digit PIN. This PIN was designed for ease, yet it has become a digital guillotine.

​Once that code is surrendered under the heat of manufactured urgency or the guise of "customer care," the system turns a blind eye. It assumes legitimacy where there is only larceny.

​The moral burden of security has been unfairly placed upon the shoulders of the vulnerable. We demand perfect human behaviour in an imperfect digital world. We forget that people panic, people trust, and people err. A system that collapses because a user acts like a human is not a secure system; it is a trap.

​If we are to save the digital economy from this haemorrhage of faith, we must move beyond the periodic "public notice." Awareness is a bandage; we need a transplant.

​We must establish a centralized, official directory for customer service so that no citizen is forced to gamble with search results to find their bank. We must introduce "cognitive friction" into the architecture of transactions, triggering intelligence-led delays or secondary checks for unusual transfers to unknown numbers.

​Furthermore, digital platforms cannot remain passive bystanders to the crimes they host. If a platform enables trust, it must be held legally and morally responsible for protecting it.

​Mobile money in Ghana is not a luxury; it is the lifeblood of the "kayayei," the engine of the small-scale trader, and the bridge between separated families. When trust in this system evaporates, the consequences will not be measured in cedis alone, but in the collapse of our digital future.

​The Dumas case is a wake-up call for a leadership that has remained dangerously dormant. Telecom operators, regulators, and financial institutions must stop pointing fingers at the victim and start pointing them at the mirror.

​We must shift our philosophy from awareness to intentional design, from reactive policing to proactive prevention, and from blaming the individual to sharing the collective responsibility.

​Trust is not a static resource we mine; it is a fortress we build and defend daily. In the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed fraudster is king, it is time for our institutions to finally open both eyes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.