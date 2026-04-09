Why I joined NPP – Jeneral Ntatia

Ghanaian comedian and actor Jeneral Ntatia has reaffirmed his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy as the main reason for his support.

Speaking on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the comedian said access to education remains a major challenge in communities like Jamestown, where many families struggle to afford schooling.

According to him, the introduction of Free SHS under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo brought hope to many brilliant but underprivileged children who would otherwise have been unable to continue their education.

He noted that he personally knows several young people who could not further their education due to financial constraints, describing the policy as a life-changing intervention.

Jeneral Ntatia added that his passion for education goes beyond words, revealing that he has supported about 12 individuals to attend school.

He praised the Free SHS policy as one of the best initiatives implemented in Ghana, insisting that criticisms of the programme are often politically motivated rather than based on its real impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.