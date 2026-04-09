Why I joined NPP – Jeneral Ntatia

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian comedian and actor Jeneral Ntatia has reaffirmed his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy as the main reason for his support.
Speaking on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the comedian said access to education remains a major challenge in communities like Jamestown, where many families struggle to afford schooling.
According to him, the introduction of Free SHS under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo brought hope to many brilliant but underprivileged children who would otherwise have been unable to continue their education.
He noted that he personally knows several young people who could not further their education due to financial constraints, describing the policy as a life-changing intervention.
Jeneral Ntatia added that his passion for education goes beyond words, revealing that he has supported about 12 individuals to attend school.
He praised the Free SHS policy as one of the best initiatives implemented in Ghana, insisting that criticisms of the programme are often politically motivated rather than based on its real impact.
Latest Stories
-
Come down and account, it’s a constitutional requirement – Martin Kpebu to Ofori-Atta
7 minutes
-
The power of the private courtyard: How regalia is redefining resort-style living in Accra
19 minutes
-
Beyond roads and bridges: Understanding the true role of your MP
20 minutes
-
UK says Russia ran submarine operation over cables and pipelines
21 minutes
-
NPRA recovers GH¢27m in 2025, 30% of defaulted pension contributions
24 minutes
-
Power fluctuations slash Ashanti region water production by 959,000 cubic metres in March
29 minutes
-
Beyond the festivities: Gomoa must turn visibility into development
38 minutes
-
DVLA clarifies it is not responsible for Toyota Voxy commercial operations
39 minutes
-
Calls for Ofori-Atta’s return a non-issue if trial proceeds in absentia – Pius Hadzide
42 minutes
-
France names Ghana first beneficiary of newly established National Health Compact
48 minutes
-
US Immigration, extradition outcomes likely to influence each other in Ofori-Atta case – Amanda Clinton
51 minutes
-
29-year-old woman rescued after hiding in drain to escape attackers
1 hour
-
Gramps Morgan names Ghanaian business leader Monalisa Effah as Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Ambassador
2 hours
-
CAF President urges faith in African football despite AFCON 2025 issues
2 hours
-
AFCON U-17: Black Starlets’ aim is to win trophy – Head Coach Prosper Ogum
2 hours