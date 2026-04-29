Xenophobia: Centre for Global Affairs and Responsible Governance urges AU intervention in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
A policy advocacy group, the Centre for Global Affairs and Responsible Governance, has condemned the recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa, warning of serious diplomatic, economic and continental implications if urgent action is not taken.
In a statement issued in Accra on 27th April 2026, the Executive Director of the Centre, Mathias Bonzo-Ewereko Boateng, described the attacks—targeting fellow Africans, including Ghanaians—as a grave affront to the ideals of Pan-Africanism.
“These attacks are a betrayal of Pan-African solidarity and a direct threat to Agenda 2063,” the statement said. “You cannot champion AfCFTA by day and allow mobs to lynch traders by night. Violence against Africans anywhere is violence against Africa.”
The Centre cautioned that the continued violence poses significant diplomatic risks, stressing that Ghana has a responsibility to safeguard its citizens abroad, while perceived inaction by South African authorities could strain bilateral relations.
On the economic front, it warned that the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could be undermined if traders and investors operate in fear. “Free movement and trade under AfCFTA cannot thrive where safety is not guaranteed,” the statement noted.
The organisation further argued that such developments threaten the broader vision of African integration. “The African Union’s aspirations for unity and integration collapse when member states fail to uphold basic human dignity,” it added.
The Centre has therefore called on South African authorities to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, while urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a clear and unequivocal policy statement condemning xenophobia.
It also appealed to the African Union to convene an emergency session to establish a monitoring and sanctions framework to address xenophobic violence across the continent.
Reflecting on historical ties, the statement reminded South Africa of Ghana’s support during the anti-apartheid struggle. “Ghana stood with South Africa during apartheid. South Africa must now stand with Africa,” it emphasised.
The Centre, however, urged calm among Ghanaians and cautioned against reprisals. “Our strength is in unity, not vengeance,” Mr Bonzo-Ewereko Boateng stated.
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