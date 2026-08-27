Zanetor to resign as Pan-African Parliament Vice-President if approved as minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Environment, Science and Technology Minister-designate, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, says she will resign from her position as Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament if Parliament approves her ministerial nomination.
She made the disclosure during her vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, 27 August.
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings was responding to Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who asked whether she had already resigned from the continental parliamentary body ahead of taking up the ministerial role.
She explained that she would return to the Pan-African Parliament to formally relinquish the position after receiving parliamentary approval to serve as Ghana’s Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.
"The procedure per the Pan-African Parliament is in the next section. I am to go back and formally hand in my resignation," she said.
"Particularly after being given a nod (as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology)," Chairman of the Vetting committee, Bernard Ahiafor added.
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was elected second vice President of the Pan-African Parliament in April this year.
At an election on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in South Africa, she got 131 votes as against 51 by her opponent. She joined Ghana’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament in July 2025.
The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union, plays a key role in promoting integration, cooperation and democratic governance among member states.
The second vice president position is part of the Bureau (leadership) of the Pan-African Parliament, which includes a President and four Vice Presidents.
As second vice president, she will be part of the bureau responsible for guiding the Parliament's affairs and supporting its legislative and advisory functions. She will no longer play these roles when vetted and approved by Parliament for her new job.
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