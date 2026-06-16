5 arrested for posing as military personnel to attack miners in Ashanti Region

The Nkawie District Police Command has arrested five suspected armed robbers accused of disguising themselves as military personnel to carry out attacks on miners at Kotokuom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects identified as Abdulai Basit Zulkalali, Seidu Sulemaina, Abubakar Sadick, Alafate Fuseini and Sharif Master Audi were arrested on Monday, June 15, following a police operation triggered by reports of their alleged activities in the area.

According to police sources, the suspects were allegedly dressed in military-style uniforms and armed with guns, knives and other offensive weapons when they targeted miners operating in and around Kotokuom.

Their arrest followed intelligence gathered by officers of the Nkawie District Police Command, who moved in to prevent further attacks and restore calm in the community.

After their arrest, the suspects reportedly claimed they were members of a Muslim Community Taskforce operating on behalf of Ghana Muslims. However, police say the authenticity of that claim is being investigated as part of ongoing inquiries.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents and miners in the area over the activities of individuals who allegedly impersonate security personnel to engage in criminal acts.

The police have assured the public that investigations are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case, including how the suspects acquired the military-style uniforms and weapons allegedly found in their possession.

The five suspects are currently in police custody at Toase and are expected to assist investigators as efforts continue to determine whether they are linked to other criminal activities in the region.

The police have also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals or groups claiming to be security operatives without proper identification.

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