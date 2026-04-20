Afigya Sekyere East MP funds nomination forms ahead of NPP internal elections

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, has intensified efforts to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) internal elections by covering the cost of nomination forms for polling station executives.

The initiative, valued at about GH¢10,000, is seen as a strategic move to consolidate party unity at the base as the party prepares for a series of internal elections.

The NPP’s electoral calendar begins with polling station elections in mid-May, followed by electoral area elections in June and constituency-level contests in July, before concluding with regional elections in August. These processes are crucial in shaping the party’s internal structure and influence ahead of national elections.

For Ms Nkansah-Boadu, who is in her third term as MP, the stakes are particularly high. Although Afigya Sekyere East remains a stronghold for the NPP, emerging contenders are expected to mount a challenge, making grassroots consolidation a key priority.

Her intervention also highlights the significance of internal party elections in Ghana’s political system, where control of polling station structures often determines mobilisation strength, delegate alignment, and ultimately, parliamentary candidacy.

The MP’s influence is further supported by a track record of constituency development projects in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment—factors that have contributed to her sustained electoral success since entering Parliament in 2017.

Political analysts note that such investments in party structures, combined with visible development initiatives, are critical for maintaining political capital in competitive constituencies. As the NPP’s internal elections progress, early strategic moves like this are likely to shape both local party leadership and future electoral outcomes in the Ashanti Region.

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