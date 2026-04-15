AFRIWOC rebrands as African Women and Youth Climate Centre to scale climate action

The Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOC) has officially transitioned into the African Women and Youth Climate Centre (AFRYWOCC), marking a strategic shift aimed at deepening its impact in addressing climate challenges across the continent.

The rebrand, which takes immediate effect, reflects the organisation's growth and a renewed focus on delivering practical, community-driven climate solutions, particularly through the empowerment of women and young people.

Since its establishment, AFRIWOC has served as a platform for dialogue and advocacy, amplifying the voices of women, children, and marginalised communities in climate discussions. Its work has contributed to shaping policy conversations, building partnerships, and promoting inclusion in decision-making processes often dominated by limited representation.

However, the organisation notes that the intensifying climate crisis across Africa demands a stronger, more action-oriented approach.

In response, AFRYWOCC will expand its focus to include climate education, clean energy initiatives, and the development of women- and youth-led climate enterprises. The Centre aims to position itself as a hub for practical solutions that directly respond to the needs of vulnerable communities.

The organisation stated that women and young people across Africa are already at the forefront of climate innovation, bringing urgency and creativity to the space. Despite this, they continue to face barriers in accessing resources and participating in high-level policy decisions.

AFRYWOCC said its new direction places these groups at the centre of its mission, reinforcing their role as critical drivers of Africa’s climate future.

The transition, it added, is anchored in a belief that the continent’s climate response must be locally grounded, inclusive, and driven by those most affected. It also seeks to strengthen partnerships, support innovation, and enhance climate resilience across communities.

Despite the name change, the organisation maintains that its core values, empowerment, inclusion, collaboration, and sustainability, remain unchanged. Its mission continues to focus on amplifying the voices of women and youth while building their capacity to lead sustainable development efforts.

AFRYWOCC said it is looking to collaborate with partners and stakeholders across Africa to advance climate action and ensure that women and young people are not only included in the conversation but are empowered to lead transformative change.

Read the full statement below

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