Asantehene honours Prophet Uche with gold coin at 27th anniversary gala

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has honoured Ghanaian preacher Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, at the World Meets in Ghana Executive Gala held at Manhyia Palace on Friday, April 24, 2026.
The prophetic minister, known for his accurate prophecies, was recognised by the Asantehene for his growing impact in the religious space and his contributions to spiritual development, youth empowerment, and community transformation.
He was presented with a commemorative gold coin to mark the monarch’s 27th anniversary on the throne.
The event, which celebrated the 27th anniversary of the Asantehene’s enstoolment, brought together influential personalities from the political, traditional, religious, and business sectors to honour his enduring role in promoting peace and development.
Prophet Uche has built a reputation as a source of inspiration to many young people across Ghana.
His recognition alongside prominent figures such as former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, highlights the increasing role of faith leaders in national development and social cohesion.
Held under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” the gala served as a platform to celebrate individuals whose contributions have promoted unity, peace, and national progress.
Other honourees included former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of The New Force, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Alex Apau Dadey, Speaker Alban Bagbin, and Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno.
Organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President in partnership with EON3 Group, the gala also highlighted the Asantehene’s enduring legacy as a pillar of peace and development.
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