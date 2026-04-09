ASFC 2026: Ghana U15 girls set up Burkina Faso final after win over Zambia

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 CAF African Schools Football Championship final will see a repeat of the WAFU B regional qualifiers decider after both Burkina Faso and Ghana reached the last two.
Ghana made the final for the second consecutive year following a 1-0 win over Zambia in the semi-final stage on Thursday, April 9.
Sandra Boakye's side, who are currently the defending champions of the competition, scored in the eighth minute of the first half to seal the win.
Blessing Tettey picked up the ball from an advantageous side of the right flank before unleashing a long effort which beat the Zambian goalkeeper to give the Black Damsels the lead.
Ghana will have the opportunity to defend their title, which they won last year in Accra, beating Uganda in the final.
They will face Burkina Faso, a side that beat them in the regional final as well as in the group stage of the ongoing competition.
Burkina Faso made it to the final following their narrow victory over Morocco.
The final is scheduled for Friday, April 10.
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